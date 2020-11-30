A stabbing that occurred Friday night in Hutchinson began with two men engaging in a mutual fight, according to details in an arrest affidavit revealed during a court appearance Monday.

Police were called to the hospital emergency room around 11:45 p.m. Friday on a report of a man who showed up with stab wounds to his side and stomach.

There, officers found Brian Dailey, 52, of Gardner, with four non-life-threatening stab wounds to his mid-section.

Officers then went to the residence at 514 W. Fifth Ave. where the stabbing had occurred and learned Dailey and Bryce A. Baker, 31, of Manhattan, agreed to fight and went around the side of the house, according to the affidavit read by Magistrate Judge Daniel Gilligan during Baker’s first appearance Monday.

At some point, according to the affidavit, Baker returned alone from the side of the house and stabbed the rear passenger tire on a vehicle belonging to his girlfriend, Evin Crome, 36, of Manhattan.

"When the victim appeared from the backside of the house after a long period of time, he had blood on his right torso," Gilligan read. "You (Baker) then returned to the scene and broke out the passenger window of the Cadillac."

Baker then retrieved items belonging to him from the vehicle before forcing his way into a locked garage, where he was hiding when police arrived.

Officers reported when Baker was arrested he had blood on his hands and a folding pocketknife in his pants pocket with blood on it.

The judge declined to lower Baker’s $10,750 bond after the state reported he had a prior conviction for aggravated battery from 2006 and a domestic battery conviction in 2010.