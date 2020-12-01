In an effort for funding of its Perfect Fit Therapy Clinic, the Perfect Fit Foundation of SWK received a $50,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas.

Perfect Fit president and co-founder Trista Fergerson said the grant is humbling.

"The amount of support the Community Foundation has shown Perfect Fit is the exact reason we knew we would be able to open this clinic in Dodge City," Fergerson said. "So many community members and individuals have supported us and that is shown through generous gifts like this.

"This grant money will provide a multitude of therapy equipment as well as technological support for therapists in the coming year when the clinic is opened.

"We are very grateful and feel truly blessed that the executive board of directors of the Community Foundation saw the need for our mission in southwest Kansas."

Fergerson, along with Perfect Fit Foundation vice president and co-founder Holly Legg, received the check on Nov. 12 from the foundation.

"The mission of our foundation is to increase awareness and support of individuals and families with special needs," Legg said. "This grant and the overwhelming support from the Community Foundation help us fulfill our mission."

According to Fergerson, the Perfect Fit Therapy Clinic is being established as an operational nonprofit clinic and is recruiting for an occupational therapist, speech therapists and board-certified analysts through its clinic director Sumar Stormont and will be located at 2603 Central Ave. in Dodge City.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to bring such a great need for the children of western Kansas living with these intellectual and physical disabilities," Fergerson said. "Our team is working tirelessly to recruit and bring these therapists to western Kansas. It is important to us that we open doors as soon as hires are made."

The Perfect Fit Therapy Clinic will offer outpatient services and serve families across southwest Kansas. It will be able to bill through insurance for its services.

Fergerson said a waiting list for children has been established.

For more information about services that will be available at the Perfect Fit Therapy Clinic, contact Stormont at sumarstormont@perfectfit.foundation.

For more information about the Perfect Fit Foundation of SWK, contact Fergerson at trista@perfectfit.foundation.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.