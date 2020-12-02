Dodge City Special Olympics received a $2,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas.

The Dodge City Special Olympics program must meet Special Olympics guidelines regarding COVID-19 in order to resume Special Olympics practices.

Of those guidelines, the health and safety of Special Olympics is a importance according to Michelle Leatherwood with the Dodge City Special Olympics local management team.

"This grant will help Dodge City Special Olympics to implement proper safety procedures and resume practices as soon as it is safely possible," Leatherwood said. "Dodge City Special Olympics athletes would like to thank the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas for their continued support of Special Olympics in the Dodge City area."

The Dodge City Special Olympics team is made up of intellectually disabled children and adults from Ford, Gray, Mead, Clark and Edwards counties.

The non-profit organization is made up of volunteers through coaching and fundraising with its mission of providing year-round training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports.

According to Dodge City Special Olympics head coach Ron Just, Dodge City Special Olympics suspended competition early in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

"Our basketball season was cut short and athletics as well as bowling were canceled," Just said. "To date 2021 basketball has been canceled as well.

"We are currently waiting to see what the COVID situation looks like before we commit to resuming athletics in the spring.

"We may not be resuming sport specific practice until bowling in the fall of 2021."

Currently, access to local facilities for practices to take place are unavailable across the state.

"We need to treat the health of our athletes as a primary concern," Just said. "Since there are some with underlying health conditions and others who might be more susceptible to contracting the COVID disease we have taken a conservative approach to restarting our local program.

"We'll just need to 'wait and see' what happens in 2021."

