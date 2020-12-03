Police are requesting community assistance in a robbery investigation.

About 8:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Garden City Police Department officers responded to the area of 1200 E. Fulton St. in reference to a robbery.

The victim met with the officers and said his silver 2003 Ford Taurus, with Kansas tag 942NEJ, was taken without permission.

He directed officers to the area of 200 Washington St., where he claimed a Hispanic man and a Hispanic woman were walking southbound toward him from 200 Washington St.

The man said he stopped and exited his vehicle near the intersection of E. Fulton and Washington Street because he saw the man shouting.

The victim said the man held a metal signpost in his hand and that the man began to shout profanities at him, raised the metal post and approached him.

Believing the man was going to strike him with the post, the victim said, he began backing away southbound from the vehicle, which he had left running with the keys in the ignition.

According to the victim, the woman and man got into the vehicle and fled west on E. Fulton St.

If anyone witnessed or has information related to the incident, they are asked to call the GCPD at 620-276-1300.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can can call Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807 or can text their tip to the GCPD by texting GCTIP and the tip to TIP411 (847411).