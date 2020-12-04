The Reno County Health Department is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance with modifications for shortening the length of quarantine for individuals identified as close contacts to COVID-19 positive individuals.

While the CDC still recognizes the incubation period for this disease is 14 days, it has released modified guidance allowing for shorter quarantine periods to increase better compliance with quarantine and increase people getting tested.

Therefore, the Reno County Health Department will adopt CDC’s shortened quarantine as follows:

7-Day Quarantine (Includes Testing and No Symptoms)

• After exposure, monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days

• If you have no symptoms during this time frame, on or after Day 5, you may get a PCR test (antigen and antibody tests are NOT allowed for this purpose).

• If the test is negative, and you remain symptom-free, you can be removed from quarantine on or after Day 7.

• If testing results are pending on Day 7, you must wait until you receive results.

10-Day Quarantine (No Testing and No Symptoms)

• After exposure, monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days

• If you have no symptoms during the 10 days, you can be released from the quarantine without a test.

The incubation period for COVID-19 is 14 days, therefore people should self-monitor for fourteen (14) days from exposure and contact a health care provider if any symptoms develop.

Please note that rapid tests are not available in large quantities at this time and will not be utilized for these testing purposes.

Not eligible

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities and offender populations in Department of Corrections prisons, county jails and youth detention centers are not eligible for the shortened quarantine.