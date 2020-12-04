WASHINGTON, D.C. — In mid-November, the U.S. Postal Service announced its 2021 stamps. Among them are several farm-related scenes.

Topping the list is the heritage breed stamp, which gives homage to 10 heritage breeds: the American Mammoth Jackstock donkey, the Narragansett turkey, the Cayuga duck, the San Clemente Island goat, the Mulefoot hog, the Cotton Patch goose, the American Cream draft horse, the Barbados Blackbelly sheep, the Milking Devon cow and the Wyandotte chicken. Heritage animals have versatility, adaptability and unique genetic traits. Greg Breeding served as art director for this stamp.

In addition to heritage stamps, next year, the post office is highlighting four types of barns, western wear and a brush rabbit. A booklet for garden flowers will also be available in 2021.

The 2021 stamps also commemorate Missouri statehood, Japanese Americans who fought in World War II and Chien-Shiung Wu, a nuclear physicist. Espresso Drinks, Message Monster stamps and Mid-Atlantic lighthouses will also be released.

Customers may purchase stamps through the Postal Store at usps.com/shop, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.