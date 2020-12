Jessica Fitzgerald and Shane Douglas announce the birth of Remington Shane Douglas, born Dec. 2, 2020, in Hutchinson. The family is welcomed home by siblings Blake, 18, Aidan, 15, Ashlyn, 13 and Calyb, 13.

Grandparents are Gary and Dori Douglas, Kellie Fitzgerald, Bob Fitzgerald, James and Shona Johnson, and great-grandfathers Bill Gwinner, and Chet Pinkston.