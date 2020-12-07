The Rural Education and Workforce Alliance is latest recipient of a grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas, receiving $25,000 to go towards operating expenses.

To advance educational opportunities and workforce skills in southwest Kansas, REWA creates partnerships with area school districts, community colleges, businesses and universities since 2019.

It recently held its opening of the University/Training Center located at the former St. Mary’s of the Plains campus.

"We are extremely excited to receive this grant that will help cover operating expenses in 2021," said Kyla Keller REWA coordinator. "We are very thankful for the community foundation’s continued support with this project."

The University/Training Center has since launched Master of Social Work, Bachelor of Social Work and a Bachelor of Nursing programs through Fort Hays State University.

Also located within the University/Training Center is the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center which had its University of Kansas Criminal Justice program opened.

REWA partners with the Dodge City/Ford County Economic Development Corporation, Community Housing Association of Dodge City and the Small Business Development Center.

Through these partnerships, small businesses and personal development workshops are brought in and to satellite locations located in Jetmore, Tribune, Scott City, Elkhart, and St. John.

For more information about REWA or the University/Training Center, contact Keller at 620-371-3866 or kkeller@dodgedev.org.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com