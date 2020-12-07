Danny Del Real, 31, of Dodge City, was sentenced on Dec. 3 to 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking when he pleaded guilty to one count of distributing methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

In Oct. 2018, a confidential informant working with the Dodge City Police Department had paid Del Real $5,000 to purchase approximately a pound of methamphetamine.

The package, when tested, contained the equivalent of about eight-tenths of a pound of pure methamphetamine.

On Sept. 23, 2019, Del Real was arrested as part of a lengthy investigation involving distribution of large quantities in the Dodge City area.

Del Real, owner of Import Automotive in Dodge City, had been arrested on two Federal warrants.

"Del Real had a federal arrest warrant alleging six counts of distribution of methamphetamine and was taken into custody without incident," DCPD chief Drew Francis said at the time of the 2019 arrest. "The investigation was a year-long group effort by the agencies involved. Without the cooperation of all involved, the operation would not have been possible.

McAllister commended the Dodge City Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger for their work on the case.