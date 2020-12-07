Beef cattle experts from the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension are establishing a series of calving schools for the 2021 calving season. The schools are set to begin in January.

According to beef extension veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff, calving schools aim to increase producers' knowledge, practical skills, and the number of live calves born.

Each day-long program outlines overall calving management, including stages of the normal calving process and tips to handle difficult calving situations.

"Our goal is for producers to leave better prepared for calving season," Tarpoff said. "We will discuss timelines on when to examine cows for calving problems, and when to call your vet for help if things are not going well. It's an excellent program regardless of experience level."

Speakers will be present at these programs to share tips on when and how to intervene in assisting the cow and how those times may be different when dealing with young heifers.

Presenters also will demonstrate proper use of calving equipment utilizing a life-size cow and calf model.

Tarpoff said meetings will cover such topics as body condition scoring, colostrum management, and animal health product storage and handling.

The meeting dates for Dodge City are on Jan 21. For more information, email Ford County Extension Agent Andrea Burns at aburns@ksu.edu.

More information about calving schools will be updated as it becomes available at www.asi.k-state.edu/news/News_calvingschools.html.