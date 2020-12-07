Shawnee County will be in a "state of local disaster emergency" until June 30, 2021, after the resolution declaring a state of emergency was extended for the third time.

"Given our continued battle with the COVID-19 crisis this will allow us continued access to potential CARES Act funding, or any other potential funding sources, as well as the requisition of additional PPE and other resources that may be needed," said Errin Mahan, interim director of the Shawnee County Emergency Management Department, at Monday’s county commission meeting.

Mahan said at the meeting declaration was set to expire on Dec. 30, until the commissioners unanimously extended the declaration without questions.

The declaration was first declared March 18 before being extended May 18 and again on July 13, the resolution said.

"(The) Kansas Division of Emergency Management personnel have advised local emergency managers to ensure their own counties maintain local disaster emergency declarations, in addition to the one issued by the Kansas Governor through Executive Orders, so as to leverage opportunities for reimbursements and grants," the resolution said.