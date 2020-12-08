South Hutchinson - Clarence M. Bontrager, 83, died December 7, 2020, at his home. He was born June 22, 1937, in Middlebury, IN, to Moses and Edna (Graber) Bontrager.

Clarence was a farmer, electrician, and pastor. He was a member of Salem Mennonite Church, Middlebury, IN, and attended Word of Life Mennonite Church, South Hutchinson.

On July 25, 1958, Clarence married Lydia J. Bontrager, in Goshen, IN. She died February 8, 2018.

He is survived by: sons, Merv Bontrager, South Hutchinson, Devon Bontrager (Katherine), Wheatland, WY; daughters, Evelyn Harshbarger (Ralph), Wheatland, WY, Miriam Bontrager, Spooner, WI; nine grandchildren; brother, Gerald Bontrager, Ithaca, NE; sisters, Fannie Mast (Leroy), Mountain View, AR, Lydann Miller (William), Sarasota, FL, Alice Hochstetler (Willis), Nappanee, IN, Vera Miller, Thomasville, GA, Treva Fournier (Peter), Jones, MI; and sister-in-law, Claudia Bontrager, Anderson, IN.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Glen; brother, Floyd; and brother-in-law, Richard Miller.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Word of Life Mennonite Church, 4 N. Valley Pride Rd., South Hutchinson. Burial will take place in Salem Cemetery, New Paris, IN.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Gospel Express Ministries, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.