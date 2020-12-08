High Plains Public Radio received a $2,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas recently.

According to HPPR executive director Will Murphy, the grant will go toward operating support for the KONQ-FM 91.9 radio station, which serves Ford County.

The 24-hour station broadcasts news, public affairs, music and cultural programming.

"We’re very grateful to the foundation," Murphy said. "Their assistance is vital to our mission of bringing quality programming to listeners in this region of the state."

Founded in 1992, the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas was created "to improve the quality of life in the Southwest Kansas area by providing ongoing philanthropic leadership and maintaining and enhancing the educational, social, cultural, health and civic resources of the community," HPPR said.

HPPR has been a public-radio service since 1980 and launched its first station in southwest Kansas.

HPPR provides service to 300 communities in 59 counties across four states in the High Plains region with 12 FM stations and six FM translators.

For a complete schedule of radio programming at HPPR, visit www.hppr.org/schedule/week/hppr.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.