Bella Vista, AR - James A. White, 86, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord December 5, 2020. Jim was born January 20, 1934 the son of Harry and Ruth White in Coldwater, Kansas.

He graduated from Coldwater High School in 1952 and then served two years in the U.S. Army. In 1959 he married Harriet Little from Greensburg and to this union were born two daughters, Sherrel Melin and Sharon Stuart. During their early married life, they farmed and ranched in Comanche County, KS and then Jim became involved in the poultry industry

Jim served on the Board of Directors of the Iowa Poultry Assoc. for 6 years, of which he was President in 1995. In 1996 he was Industry Man of the Year. In 1999 he was awarded lifetime membership.

He was a member of Village Bible Church. Jim was always active in church and served as Trustee, Deacon and Elder. Jim’s greatest enjoyment was his family and the trips they took together.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Harriet White; daughters, Sherrel and Mike Melin of Joplin, MO, Sharon Stuart of Anniston, AL; two granddaughters, Meagan and Dustin Epperly of Rogers, and Kaitlyn Stuart Montgomery, AL; two great granddaughters Hadley and Payton Epperly of Rogers and one sister Ann Ward.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712 or Village Bible Church, Building Fund, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.