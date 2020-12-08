On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment listed Ford County with 54 new COVID-19 cases with a case rate of 141.2 per 1,000.

There were 90 new tests conducted with a testing rate of 403.5 per 1,000 people.

There were no new hospitalizations or ICU admissions, one new patient discharge and no new deaths.

On Monday, there were 60 new cases with a case rate of 143.0 per 1,000, the second highest in the state behind Norton County, out of 145 tests conducted with a testing rate of 407.8 per 1,000 people, also the second highest in the state behind Wilson County.

There were no new hospitalizations, ICU admissions or patient discharges and no new deaths.

Dodge City Public Schools listed 32 active cases on its website as of Dec. 7. Of those:

• Beeson Elementary School has two staff members.

• Bright Beginnings has a student and one staff member.

• Comanche Middle School has one student and three staff members.

• Dodge City High School has eight students and three staff members.

• Dodge City Middle School has one staff member.

• Linn Elementary School has two staff members.

• Ross Elementary School has two students.

• Soule Elementary School has two students.

• Sunnyside Elementary School has two staff members.

• The district office has three staff members.

