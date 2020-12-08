Buhler - Our Mother, Martha Irene Mohler went to be with her Savior, December 4, 2020. She was born October 23, 1926, to Edward and Edna Smith of rural Ottawa, Ks. She was united in marriage with Loren Mohler on December 24, 1944, and they celebrated 73 1/2 years of marriage together. He preceded her in death March 31, 2018, Resurrection Sunday, while they both resided at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler, KS.

She grew up on a farm and loved animals and the out-of-doors and the ‘sunshine!’ (:>) She helped gather eggs and grew to love chickens, and also had a pet lamb. She helped her mother can vegetables and fruits or dry them on a tin roof for the winter. Even as a little girl six years old, she helped her mother cook meals for harvesters and set the tables for them.

She was a loving wife, mother, and a gracious pastor’s wife. She served the Lord for over forty years with her husband Loren, in various churches in Kansas, Missouri and Colorado. She enjoyed gardening and cooking and entertaining friends and family, both personal and church families!

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Loren; two brothers Alvin and John; a sister Marie Wray; and one son Timothy Mohler. Survivors include: her daughter Linda (Gary) Witt, Buhler, KS, and her son Titus (Cynthia) Mohler, Beattie, KS; seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

She has left a sweet legacy and spiritual heritage for all her family. Even in her last days on the earth she was singing praises to her Lord, whom she loved so very much! Mother, Grandma, we love you and already miss you terribly! We are forever grateful for the love you shared with us all.

Graveside service will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Centropolis, KS. Memorials may be made to Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, in care of Buhler Mortuary, PO Box 589, Buhler, KS 67522.