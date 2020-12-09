GREENSBURG — Kiowa County residents celebrated the holiday season Sunday with their annual Lighted Christmas Parade in Greensburg. A new livestream option made it possible for viewers to enjoy the event from home.

Although COVID-19 changed some things, the community was still able to put on the annual event in the midst of the pandemic. Kiowa County Media Center procured the services of local emcee celebrities Brad and Chad, who offered color commentary on the show for those who chose to stay home.

The Greensburg Police Department led the entries followed by a decorated truck representing the Kiowa County Memorial Hospital. The Kiowa County Pharmacy entered a truck decked out with Christmas lights, an inflatable snowman, Mickey Mouse, and the Keeton family, who tossed out candy to attendees.

Dreamhorse Stables brought two horses and riders that donned red, green and white lights on their horses to fit the lighted theme.

The members of the Greensburg PowerUp group decorated a Chevy Traverse with lights and a tall inflatable Christmas tree. Jason Irvin promoted his landscaping business, Jason’s Lawn Service, with a truck and trailer. A special guest appeared on Jason’s entry — the Grinch was present and tossed out treats.

Greensburg Christian Church and Noble’s Repair were the next two entries in the parade. They were followed by four emergency vehicles representing Kiowa County EMTs, the City of Greensburg Fire Department, and multiple trucks representing Kiowa County Fire and Rescue.

The Cannonball Grill and Homestead Insurance represented two local businesses in the parade with lighted trucks and a trailer. And the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department showed off its red and blue lights.

The City of Greensburg finished the parade with a special float featuring Santa, elves and Shellhammer from the Twilight Players’ production of "Miracle on 34th Street," which is currently running at the Twilight Theatre.