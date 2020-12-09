The Ottawa University men’s wrestling team continues to rewrite program history.

The two-time conference champions recorded the first shutout in program history Tuesday in Wilson Field House. The Braves notched a 49-0 victory over Bethany. It was a dominating performance with three forfeits, two major decisions, two pins and a technical fall.

Carson Savage (285) and Cordell Hunt (157) recorded the pins. Parker Wright (141) had a technical fall, getting Ottawa off to the historic performance.

Ottawa University (2-0, 2-0) wrestles Friday at York College.

Ottawa 49, Bethany 0

125 — Friedrich Maisberger IV (OU) wins by forfeit.

133 — Quintin Talbert (OU) wins by forfeit.

141 — Parker Wright (OU) def. Dayton Randall (BTHY) TF.

149 — Ryan Delforge (OU) def. Quentin Kirk (BTHY) Dec. 11-5.

157 — Cordell Hunt (OU) def. Isaiah Frederick (BTHY) by fall.

165 — Kolby Droegemeier (OU) def. Nick Desch (BTHY) Dec. 14-9.

174 — JD Perez (OU) def. Chase Pywell (BTHY) MD, 20-8.

184 — Hunter Tindall (OU) def. Victor Monarrez (BTHY) MD, 11-1.

197 — Cameron Young-Leggett (OU) wins by forfeit.

285 — Carson Savage (OU) def. Collin Rossillon (BTHY) by fall.