By The Herald Staff

Wednesday

Dec 9, 2020 at 11:21 AM


The Ottawa University men’s wrestling team continues to rewrite program history.


The two-time conference champions recorded the first shutout in program history Tuesday in Wilson Field House. The Braves notched a 49-0 victory over Bethany. It was a dominating performance with three forfeits, two major decisions, two pins and a technical fall.


Carson Savage (285) and Cordell Hunt (157) recorded the pins. Parker Wright (141) had a technical fall, getting Ottawa off to the historic performance.


Ottawa University (2-0, 2-0) wrestles Friday at York College.


Ottawa 49, Bethany 0


125 — Friedrich Maisberger IV (OU) wins by forfeit.


133 — Quintin Talbert (OU) wins by forfeit.


141 — Parker Wright (OU) def. Dayton Randall (BTHY) TF.


149 — Ryan Delforge (OU) def. Quentin Kirk (BTHY) Dec. 11-5.


157 — Cordell Hunt (OU) def. Isaiah Frederick (BTHY) by fall.


165 — Kolby Droegemeier (OU) def. Nick Desch (BTHY) Dec. 14-9.


174 — JD Perez (OU) def. Chase Pywell (BTHY) MD, 20-8.


184 — Hunter Tindall (OU) def. Victor Monarrez (BTHY) MD, 11-1.


197 — Cameron Young-Leggett (OU) wins by forfeit.


285 — Carson Savage (OU) def. Collin Rossillon (BTHY) by fall.