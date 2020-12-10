FHSU’s virtual fall commencement set for today

HAYS - In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Fort Hays State University’s traditional, in-person fall commencement ceremony was converted into a series of smaller, college-specific virtual ceremonies.

On Dec.11, FHSU will honor the 2020 graduates by hosting individual commencement ceremonies to represent each of its five colleges. The university’s spring 2020 commencement ceremony, originally scheduled for May of this year, was canceled due to the pandemic. This will be an opportunity for spring and summer graduates to participate in commencement.

The ceremonies will be available for viewing on the official Fort Hays State Facebook page and on the Tiger Media Network website as scheduled below:

8 a.m. – College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences

10 a.m. – Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship

Noon – College of Education

2 p.m. – College of Health and Behavioral Sciences

4 p.m. – Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics