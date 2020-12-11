The Ford County Commission approved 3-0 a request by the Ford County Public Health Department to purchase a medical trailer at its Dec. 7 meeting.

"This is something we have been looking at for quite some time, we just really didn’t realize what all of our needs were until some of this stuff came about," said Angela Sowers, Ford County Health Department administrator.

The trailer is 24 feet long, suitable enough to provide an area for a functioning private exam room.

This trailer will allow the health department to protect its employees and equipment more, she said.

Sowers stated that the medical trailer isn’t just for COVID-19 purposes. It can be set up as a mobile clinic for other things, such as the flu and other treatments, and will service outside of the health department’s offices at places such as schools and long-term care facilities.

After working out of trailers outside their offices, as well as at the Western State Bank Expo, for more than six months, Sowers said the health department was able to identify needs that this new medical trailer will meet.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, according to Sowers, encouraged the health department to pursue purchasing the medical trailer.

Commissioners also passed a 3-0 vote for the health department to pursue a pending contract with health care staffing agency QS Nurses. This will allow the health department to outsource health care workers to fill in personnel gaps.

Commissioners voted unanimously to lift the countywide burn ban, originally proposed by Fire and EMS Chief Rob Boyd at the Oct. 19 meeting. Boyd said that he suspects that another one may be proposed soon.

The Ford County Road and Bridge Department received approval by a 3-0 vote from commissioners to purchase steel beams from Welborn Sales based out of Salina.

The Ford County Sheriff Department’s request to purchase a Ram pickup truck from Newberry Family Auto, based out of Harper, for $29,303 was approved 3-0.

Commissioners voted 3-0 to schedule their end-of-the-year meeting for 10 a.m. Dec. 31.

The next Ford County Commission meeting will be Dec. 21.