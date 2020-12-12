Retiring & Hiring

Evergy, Inc.’s board of directors has named David A. Campbell as the company’s incoming director, president and CEO. Campbell will step into the role Jan. 4, succeeding Terry Bassham, who previously announced his intention to retire from the utility company. Campbell, 52, will join Evergy after having served as an executive at multiple utility companies in Texas, including Vistra Corporation, Sharyland Utilities, TXU Energy and Luminant. Campbell’s hire comes after Evergy announced a five-year Sustainability Transformation Plan in August that promises to increase value for Evergy shareholders and benefit the utility’s customers.

Joyce Edington, a longtime state of Kansas employee and a Kansas Public Employees Retirement System staff member, retired Friday. Edington had more than 15 years of public service under her belt. She started working for the Kansas Department of Administration in 1981, then moved to the private sector. Edington joined KPERS in 2007. In her role at KPERS, Edington served as a resource for payroll and human resources staff at all Kansas unified school districts, assisting them with member and employer contributions to the retirement system. She also administered working-after-retirement regulations. In retirement, Edington plans to spend more time with family, especially her grandsons.

Lori Threadgold has been chosen to serve as chief financial officer of the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation. As CFO, Threadgold will oversee the corporation’s investment portfolio, monitor grant activity and program funds, develop financial plans, and ensure proper internal controls. Threadgold brings nearly two decades of experience to the role, including 10 years as the housing corporation’s senior accountant. Prior to her previous stint at KHRC, Threadgold worked at Security Benefit and Community America Credit Union. A Topeka native, Threadgold is a graduate of Topeka High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from the University of Kansas and a master’s of business administration from Washburn University. She has been a Certified Public Accountant since 2011.

Awards, Honors & Recognition

Technology company EAB recently awarded Washburn University the Student Success Collaborative — Technology Pioneer Award for the university’s work to improve student achievement. This award recognizes an institution that is consistently on the leading edge when it comes to technology and testing new solutions to advance student success, according to a news release.