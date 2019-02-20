Mark Clifton Patty, 63, passed away on Feb. 14, 2019

Mark Clifton Patty, 63, passed away on Feb. 14, 2019, at his home.

Cremation has taken place and his family will gather on his birthday at 2 p.m. on May 6, 2019 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home to fulfill Mark’s wish to have the “world’s longest procession” to Towanda Cemetery where his graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to drive in his procession and help fulfill one of his last wishes.

Mark’s life began on May 6, 1955 in El Dorado, the son of Clifton R. and Marlene (Golobay) Patty. Mark was a cable locator for over 18 years and had worked for Blackburn Construction. He was an avid collector “Pack Rat” and enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and working on his many projects. Mark was a member of the Patmos #97 Masonic Lodge in El Dorado.

His greatest joy was his family, which includes: his mother Marlene Patty of El Dorado; children, Heather (Shawn) Tong of Missouri, Sean (Bethany) Patty of Wichita, and Ryan Lynn of Oregon; grandchildren, Devin (Kayla) Wyman, Treyton, Taegen, Tucker, Truett, Tysten and Tannler Patty, Loren Tong, Blake Brawner, Mallory Tong and Sekoya Tong; siblings, Rex (Jimmy) Patty of Topeka, Brent (Sharlene) Patty of El Dorado and Kim Andrews of El Dorado; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Clifton; wife Stephanie Patty; and sister Diane Cook.

Memorial contributions in Mark’s name may be directed to the Patmos Lodge #97. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Mark at www.carlsoncolonial.com.



