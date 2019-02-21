Lynn Dee (Pfaff) Easterberg, 38, Plainville, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Plainville.

She was born April 8, 1980, in Ransom to Robert Blaine and Nikki (Gross) Pfaff.

She was a United States Army veteran.

Survivors include a son, Braylon Bittle, Plainville; two daughters, Chasey Bittle and Oaklynn Easterberg, both of Plainville; a stepdaughter, Jlynn Easterberg, Plainville; her parents, Plainville; and a brother, Cody Pfaff, Plainville

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Shirley Pfaff, Robert Pfaff and Bob and Rose Gross.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Christian Church of Plainville; burial in Plainville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Plainville.

Memorials are suggested to Braylon and Chasey Bittle and Oaklynn Easterberg’s education fund or a portion will go to a Mental health foundation to be named at a later date in care of the funeral home.

Condoleances can be left at www.plumeroverlease.com.