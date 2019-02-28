Willis "Bill" E. Parson, 96, passed away on Feb. 24, 2019
Willis "Bill" Everett Parson, 96 of Hagerman, Idaho, formally from Augusta, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl, Idaho.
