Our sweet Mom passed away on Friday, February 8th. She died as she lived with strength, courage and dignity. We will miss her in so many ways.

Mom was born on August 14, 1941 to Marie Elizabeth Larsen & Odis John “Joe” Talbot. She lived on the family farm in Lewiston, Utah until her marriage to Dennis H. Richardson on March 28, 1958. She and Dad lived many places over their lifetime. In all, she counted 25 moves including Hays, KS where Dad managed the local Skaggs Drug Center and Mom owned and managed The Mall Sport Shop. She took it all in stride and always told us that it wasn’t the house but the family that made a home and we could take that anywhere.

Mom was extremely creative. She had a naturally green thumb, she painted, she made beautiful frames, she built her cabin in the woods on Maitland Road. There was always a project to be done and she had the tools and the talent to do them.

Mom is preceded in death by her Mom & Dad and her Brother Layle. Dad died on December 27, 2010 She is survived by two brothers, Meldon & Shanna Talbot, Longmont, CO and Kelly & Sheryl Talbot, Pocatello, ID and her sister, Terri & Steve Misener, Providence, UT. She is also survived by her three children, Lori & David Bird, Draper, UT; Brit & Debra Richardson, Castle Rock, CO and Ty Richardson & Julie Cox, Minneapolis., MN.

In recent years mom found great joy and friendship at the Spearfish Senior Center where she joined the Senior Line Dancers. In her honor, a memorial has been set up to “Keep Them Moving!!”

Spearfish Senior Center 1306 North 10th Street Spearfish, SD 57783

In memory of Sharon Richardson

We will have a get together on March 28th at Cheyenne Crossing.

Mom has chosen to be cremated and have her ashes spread in the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in Stanley, Idaho. We will gather together at Dagger Falls on August 14th to celebrate mom’s 78th birthday and raise a glass as she meets up with her one true love.