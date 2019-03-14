Mary Winsor Bartholomew, 86, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 in Asheville, N.C.

Services will be at 2 p.m. April 13 at St.Giles Chapel at Deerfield, Asheville.

Clyde “Bud” Wyatt, 86, Plainville, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Red Bud Village, Plainville.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Peace Luthern Church, Natoma; burial will be at 3:30 p.m. in Plainville Cemetery.

Visitation will be until 8 p.m. Thursday with family greeting friends from 5 to 8 p.m. at Plumer Overlease Funeral Home, Plainville.

Betty Frances Rachel Schmitz Rossouw, 60, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Via-Christi-St. Francis Hospital, Wichita following a short illness.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

A rosary led by representatives from the Congregation of St. Joseph- Concordia, will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Enfield Funeral Home Chapel, Norton and will be followed by a wake at Bullseye Event Center.