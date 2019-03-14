Elizabeth "Betty" Legleiter, 86, Hays, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Via Christi Village, Hays.

She was born July 1, 1932, in Schoenchen to Martin and Julia (Kronewitter) Dreher.

She married Gerald H. Legleiter on Sept. 1, 1952, in Schoenchen. He preceded her in death March 10, 2010.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church, Hays.

She enjoyed cooking, reading, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren. Her faith was also important to her.

Survivors include four sons, Neil Legleiter and wife, Patty, and Gerald Legleiter Jr. and Kathy McGinnis, all of Hays, Mark Legleiter and wife, Kelly, Topeka, and Patrick Legleiter and wife, Tammy, Hays; a daughter, Diantha Doyle and husband, Stuart, Kearney, Mo.; five grandchildren, Brett Doyle, Melissa Jensen, Nathan Legleiter, Conner Legleiter and Dylan Legleiter; and four great-grandchildren, Brandon Doyle, Breanna Doyle, Cuylar Jensen and Sofie Jensen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Thobald Dreher, Frank Dreher, Sylvester “Fess” Dreher, Seraphine Dreher, Sylvanus “Lefty” Dreher and Wendelin "Lynn" Dreher; and two sisters, Mary Rose Legleiter, Mathilda “Tillie” Braun.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays; burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601.

A combined vigil/ rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.

Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Church or Via Christi Village in care of the funeral chapel.

Condolences may be sent to the family by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com.