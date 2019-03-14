Thomas E. “Tom” Bigge, 72, Stockton, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Rooks County Health Center.

He was born May 20, 1946, in Hays to Edward Kirk and Bethyl and Maxine (Fry) Bigge.

He married Ruth Ann Wilhite Feb. 18, 1968, in Basehor.

Survivors include his wife, Stockton; three sons, Curt Thomas Bigge, Douglas, Edward Bigge and Stephen Louis Bigge, both of Stockton; two daughters, Beth Ann Pfeifer, Russell, and Holly Marie Beaton, Scott City; two sisters, Robyn Harris, Kansas City, Mo., and Cynthia J. Kindall, Norton; and 13 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter; an infant son; and three grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at United Methodist Church, Stockton; burial in Bigge Family Cemetery, rural Stockton.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Stockton.

Memorials are suggested to Stockton FFA Chapter, Friends of Historic Fort Hays and Rooks County Health Center for its physical therapy department in care of the funeral home.