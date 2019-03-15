Ronald K. Butler, 59, Salina, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his home.

He was born Jan. 17, 1960, in Belleville to Robert and Linda (Richardson) Butler.

He was a maintenance supervisor.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Aurdra, of the home; three sons, Austin Butler and Aaron Butler, both of Salina, and Matthew Butler, Hays; two daughters, Autumn Robbins and Brittani Allison, both of Hays; two brothers, Jeff Butler, McCracken, and Bob Butler, Oskaloosa; and seven grandchildren.

Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at the Gypsum Methodist Church with refreshments to follow; burial will be at 4 p.m. in Belleville City Cemetery.

Visitation will be at noon one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Gypsum Methodist Church in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.