Charles E. Ingram, 87, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born March 2, 1932, in Bagdad, Fla., to Farley and Inez Ingram. He married Frances E. Sjo, July 17, 1954 in Salina.

Charles went to high school in Bagdad, Fla. He then joined the United States Air Force and worked as a dental hygienist. Upon leaving the military, he attended and graduated from Kansas Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1983. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, gardening and playing cards, especially poker.

He is survived by his children, David Ingram of Andover, and Linda Rittel (Jeff) of Salina; sisters, Delores Flores of Milton, Fla.; sister-in-law, Opal Ingram of Anniston, Ala.; grandchildren, Matthew Rittel (Casey), Kyle Rittel (Kara), John Petterson, Andrew Ingram, and Emily Ingram; great-grandchildren, Claire and Alden Rittel, and Emmalin and Olivian.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Karen Petterson; brothers, Norman, Michael, and Robert; and sister, Shirley Hayes.

Cremation has been chosen. The family will be planning an inurnment at a later date in Falun Cemetery.

