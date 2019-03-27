Dan Brown, 80, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born, Sept. 10, 1938, in Hays. He was a Army veteran. He was a brick mason, cement finisher and owned Dan's Refuse with his wife. He retired and became one of the best bartenders in Salina.

Survivors: separated wife, Betty; sister, Maryann Kuhn; children, Pamela, Sharon, Michael and Greg; nieces and nephews; in-laws, Gin (Jr), and Gail (Mark); special friend and companion, Joyce Collins; and many other friends.

Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Johnstown Towers East, 623 Johnstown Ave., Salina, followed by burial in Poheta Cemetery between Salina and Solomon.

Memorials in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.