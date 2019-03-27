CANTON — David Ray Lewis, 63, formerly of McPherson, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Bethesda Home, Goessel. David was born Aug. 24, 1955, to Bobby Lee and Marvel Berniece (Lyons) Lewis. He married, George Ann Pearson, June 25, 1977.

Survivors: wife, George Ann; sister, Kara Smith (Terry) of Goodland; uncle, Jim Lewis (Mitzie) of Salina; aunt, Helen Shaffer of Belleville; five nieces and nephews; two great-nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Terry Lewis; and sister, Kim Buller.

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.

Services: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Galva Christian Church, with burial in Canton Township Cemetery.

Memorials to: the church, or David R. Lewis Memorial Fund, in care of the funeral home.

