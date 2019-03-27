CONCORDIA — Gary L. Hansen, 61, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Salina. He was born May 16, 1957, in Herrington to Edwin and Yvonne (Schneider) Hansen. He married Martha Murphy, (later divorced). Gary worked in the Abilene area for many years throughout his life in various fields of employment as an irrigation repairman, on dog farms, at the local filling stations and Russell Stover Candy.

Survivors: children, Brandon, Eddie, Steven and Brittany Hansen; former wife, Martha Jones; and grandchildren, Hailey, Desiree, Marcus, Christian, and Natasha. Preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later time.

Memorials to: Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia.

