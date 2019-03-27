GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Isabel Anne Hansen, 100, passed away March 25, 2019, at Mesa Manor Center in Grand Junction. She was born Nov. 5, 1918, in rural Munden, Kan., to Elfreda and Hans Peter Wilhelm Hansen. Isabel began working at Walgreen's Drug Store as a clerk and moved up to the corporate level over the years. She retired in March of 1986 and moved to Grand Junction, to be near her niece.

Survivors: nephews, Joe of Belleville, Bill (Merry Jo) of Belleville, Larry (Sally) of Alliance, Neb., Dennis (Melba) of Belleville, and Randy (Marcia) of Belleville; and niece, Joyce of Grand Junction; and numerous grandnieces and nephews, great-grandnieces and nephews, and great-great-grandnephews and nieces.

Preceded in death by: brother, Curtis and his wife Blanche; and grandniece, Cortney Hansen Hatesohl.

Memorial services will be held at the Bachelor-Surber Memorial Chapel, Belleville, Kan. at a later date, with inurnment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Belleville.

Memorials to: HopeWest Hospice, 3090 N. 12th St., Unit B, Grand Junction, CO 81506.

Online condolences: www.bachelor-surber.com.