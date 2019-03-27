McPHERSON — Phyllis Ann Hansen, 88, formerly of South Dakota, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born Sept. 3, 1930, to Albert and Anna (Heinle) Schauer. She married Alan Darrell Hansen on Jan. 27, 1951.

Survivors: husband, Alan; children, Marlan Hansen (Clarene) of Alpine, Utah, Harlan Hansen (Kathy) of Madera, Calif., Kathy Park (Ron) of Fort Worth, Texas, Robert Hansen of Rose Hill, and Todd Hansen (Barb) of Bixby, Okla.; brother, Stan Schauer (Junia); 15 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Milton Schauer; and sister, Irene Hapken.

Visitation: 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson, with family receiving from 5-7.

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Countryside Covenant Church, with burial in McPherson Cemetery.

Memorials to: Wycliffe Bible Translators, Gideons International, or the church, in care of the funeral home.

