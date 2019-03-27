CHAPMAN — Rodger Roland Jacquet, 79, passed away Monday, March 26, 2019, at KU Medical Center.

He is survived by: children, Jeanne of Wichita, Joan of Chapman, Paul of Saudi Arabia, and Carl (Lisa) of Honolulu, Hawaii; grandchildren, Andrea, James, Ben, Vivian, Harrison, and Elijah; and great-grandchildren, Peter, King, Ivory, and Kinslee.

Preceded in death by: his wife, Mary Margaret Josephine; daughter-in-law, Jill; great-grandchild , Zachariah; and brother, Jim.

Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m Friday, March 29, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Chapman, with with rosary at 6:30.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at St Michael Catholic Church, with burial in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Chapman Senior Center, in care of Londeen Funeral Home, Chapman.