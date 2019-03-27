HAYS — Tracy Raye Engel, 48, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home. She was born July 11, 1970, to Merril A. and Donna M. (Schafer) Engel.

Survivors: her fiancé, Garrick Augustine of Hays; mother, Donna Engel Schmidtberger (Dan) of Hill City; sisters, Stephanie Jacobs (Francis), and Melanie Archer (Cameron); brother, Matt Engel (Marti); and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by: her father; and infant twin sisters, Philomena and Leona Engel.

Visitation: 4-8 p.m. with vigil-rosary at 6:30, Thursday March 28, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Hays.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at the church, with burial at 2:30 p.m. in St. Michael’s Cemetery in LaCrosse.

Memorials to: Kiwanis Club of Hays, in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

