Katherine A. "Katie" Huber, 99, died Saturday, March 23, 2019.

She was born June 11, 1919, in Ellis to Lee and Mary (Erbert) Schneller.

She was a homemaker.

Survivors include a son, Gary Huber; a daughter, Arlene Phillips and husband, Jim; three grandchildren, Adam Phillips and wife, Rachel, Laura Hedden and husband, Mike, and Sarah Daniel; and four great-grandchildren, Ashtyn and Mikayla Phillips, and Emmy and Brinley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold.

A private graveside service will be in Ellis on her 100th birthday.

Memorials are suggested to Pals Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 47342, Wichita, KS 67201