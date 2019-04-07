Karen Sue (Roeder) Cecil, 61, formerly of Goodland, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Hays.

She was born Nov. 29, 1957, in Goodland to Ronald Paul and Dorothy Pauline (Nondorf) Roeder Sr. She began her education in Colorado Springs, and several other states. She also spent 2 ½ years in Germany, and was a 1975 graduate of Ferndale High School, Ferndale, Mich.

She married Mike Cecil on April 28, 1990. She was a loan officer and program technician for 29 years at USDA, Farmers Home Administration office in Goodland. She moved to Goodland in 1975 and became a certified nurse and worked at the Goodland Hospital until starting with the USDA in 1977. In 2009, she moved to Medford, Okla., and was diagnosed with the Swine Flue and shortly after developed COPD. She later moved in 2018 to her daughter’s home in Hays.

She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, camping and her only grandcat, “Squirt”.

Survivors include a daughter, Natashia Cecil, Hays; her former husband, Mike Cecil, Goodland; two brothers, Ron Roeder Jr, and wife, Tina, Goodland and Curtis Roeder and wife, Donna, Hominy, Okla.; two sisters, Phyllis Ailey, Goodland, and Rita Gattshall and husband, Todd, Thornton, Colo.; six nephews and nieces; and five great-nephews and great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her father; her mother, Dorothy P. Roeder-Partica; and her grandparents.

A celebration of her life will be at 10 a.m. Mountain time April 13 at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Goodland; inurnment in Goodland Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Humane Society of the High Plains, Hays.

Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eagle.com