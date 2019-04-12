Mary Winsor Bartholomew, 86, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 in Asheville, N.C.

Services will be at 2 p.m.Saturday at St.Giles Chapel at Deerfield, Asheville.

Joseph Alois Koerner, died Sunday, March 14, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. May 20 at St. Francis Xavier College.

Helen L. Shubert, 84, Wichita, died Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ogallah Christian Church, Ogallah; an additional celebrating of her will be at the Oxford Grand Assisted Living , Wichita in the coming days.

Karen Sue (Roeder) Cecil, 61, formerly of Goodland, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Hays.

A celebration of her life will be at 10 a.m. Mountain time Saturday at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Goodland; inurnment in Goodland Cemetery.

Roger George Schultze, 83, Osborne, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Parkview Care Center, Osborne.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Free Methodist Church, Osborne; graveside service will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Natoma City Cemetery.

Family will be present to greet friends after the service in the church fellowship hall.

Mary Elizabeth Kinter Fischli, 99, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Solomon Valley Manor, Stockton.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church, Stockton; burial in Stockton City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday with family receiving visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Carolyn Grindle, 83, Lakewood, Colo., died Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Lakewood.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City; burial in Memorial Lawn Cemetery.

Mary Lucille (Dillard) Henzel, 84, Oberlin, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney, Neb.

A celebration of life ceremony will be at 11 a.m. May 4 at Oberlin Evangelical Covenant Church.

Thomas Joseph “Tom” Schulte, 66, Victoria, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Via Christi Village Care Center.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria; burial in St. Boniface Cemetery, Vincent.

Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, both at The Basilica.

A vigil will be at 6:15 p.m. Friday, followed by a Victoria Knights of Columbus rosary at 6:30 p.m., both at The Basilica.





Leonard “Lenny” Gerald Gage, 76, Stockton, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Rooks County Health Center.

Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in Woodston Cemetery with military honors by Fort Riley Honor Guard and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8873, Stockton.

Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Stockton.

Keith G. “Skeeter” Gottschalk, 61, Hays, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his home.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church, Hays; private family burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Saturday, both at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

A Daughters of Isabella rosary will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, parish vigil service will be at 7 p.m., followed by a combined third and fourth degree Knights of Columbus rosary, all at the funeral home. The Bishop Cunningham Fourth degree Knights of Columbus will stand honor guard from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.