Marvel S. Hull , 94, Stockton, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Rooks County Health Center.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at United Methodist Church, Woodston; burial in Spring Branch Cemetery, rural Woodston.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday with family receiving friends from 5 to 6 p.m. at

Plumer-Funeral Home, Stockton.

Joseph Alois Koerner, died Sunday, March 14, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. May 20 at St. Francis Xavier College.





Mary Lucille (Dillard) Henzel, 84, Oberlin, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney, Neb.

A celebration of life ceremony will be at 11 a.m. May 4 at Oberlin Evangelical Covenant Church.

Sherman J. Verhoeff, 80, Collinsville, Okla., formerly of Grinnell, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home, Oakley; burial in Grinnell Township Cemetery with military honors..

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.

Cheryl Ann Voos, 73, Russell, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Wheatland Nursing Center, Russell.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Lutheran Church, Russell; cremation has been selected by the family and burial of the cremains will follow in St. John Luther Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday with family greeting guests from 6 to 7 p.m. at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell.