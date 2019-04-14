Larry E. Rupp, 77, Ellis, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home.

He was born Feb. 12, 1942, in Hays to Wendeline and Helen (Rupp) Rupp.

He married Nancy York of Hoisington in 1966. He moved to New Orleans in 1968 and joined the Teamsters Union as a painter. He also worked at restoring many historical sites. He returned to Kansas in 1970, where he was known locally for restoring to its earlier state, the John Schlyer house, 601 Oak, in Hays.

Survivors include his two children, Vaughn Rupp, Kansas City, Kan., and Deborah Pippin, Fort Collins, Colo.; two brothers, Dean and wife, Betty, Hays, and Wayne and wife, Norma, Weeping Water, Neb.; three grandchildren, Dustin, Dillon and Brooke Pippin; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Irvin, Darrel, Delmar, and Harvey; and a sister, Florie Seitzinger.

Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Keithley Funeral Chapel, 400 E. 17th, Ellis, KS 67637.

Memorials are suggested to Ellis Public Library in care of the funeral chapel.

