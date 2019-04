Edward Paul Younger, 87, McPherson, formerly of Hays, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, McPherson; private family burial in McPherson Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

A rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home,McPherson, is in charge of arrangements.