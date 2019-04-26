Donnie L. “Don” McDonald, 70, Wentworth, Mo., died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his home in Wentworth.

He was born April 20, 1949, in Gobler, Mo., to Paul and Lena (Franklin) McDonald. He attended Coolidge, Ariz., schools. He was a U.S Marine Corps veteran, serving from 1969 to 1971, and achieved the rank of Lance Corporal on his discharge.

He married Agnes Gable on April 18, 1986. They celebrated 33 years of marriage. He was retired from Schreiber Foods in Monett, Mo.

He enjoyed playing guitar, fishing, gardening, maintaining his country home and acreage and giving his family a hard time.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; two sons, Donnie McDonald Jr., Monett, and Bernie McDonald, California; a daughter, Cindy Wright and husband, John, Manteca, Calif.; three sisters, Reba Lovette, Mississippi, Dorothy Fay Ann Estes, Tennessee, and Wilma Jean Adams, Arizona; a brother, Howard Galen McDonald, Arizona; two brothers-in-law, Arlen Gabel and Alan Gabel and wife, Dawn, Hays; his grandchildren, Marsha Rocha and Johnny Wright; several other grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Wayne and Marie Gabel; a sister, Lurlene Webb; two brothers, Robert Kenneth and Cornelius McDonald; a nephew, Kenneth Clinton McDonald; and two nieces, Connie Graham and Teresa Lynn Lamb.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors by Hays VFW Post No. 9076 honor guard.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 1:30 p.m. until time of service Monday, both at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society or Oxford Hospice, Springfield, Mo., in care of the funeral home.

