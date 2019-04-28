Earl John Ward, 79, Hays, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Salina Regional Health Center.

He was born Oct.17, 1939, in Russell to Linden and Blanche (Heffernan) Ward.

He married Jean (Hudson) Quick on Feb. 14, 1987. He was a longtime livestock appraiser working the sales ring at Osborne, Russell and Plainville sale barns. He was a partner in the Osborne and Russell sale barns.

He enjoyed fishing, basketball, horse racing and family time.

Survivors include his wife, Hays; a son, Neal Ward and wife, Lisa, Hays; two daughters, Kim Dawson and husband, Brian, Hays, and Jera Janzen and husband, Jason, Goleta, Calif.; two stepsons, Chad Quick and wife, Cathy, Botavia, Ohio, and Kyle Quick and wife, Paula, Bethany, Okla.; a stepdaughter, Tisha Samha and husband, Nael, Centreville, Va.; a brother, Steve Ward and wife, Edie, Ellis; two sisters, Lynn Richardson and husband, Gary, and Kathy Rogers, all of Firestone, Colo.; four grandchildren, Nathan and Ryan Ward, and Jobe and Jesse Janzen; nine stepgrandchildren, Shane and Alyssa Quick, Lacy Smith, Christian Quick, and Aubry Quick, and Abdulla, Fatima, Amal and Mariam Samha; two step-great-grandchildren, Kelsie Tillman and Thad Smith; and Joyce Rorabaugh, as mother of Neal, Kim and Jera.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Bruce, Donny and Dean Ward.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church, Hays; private family burial will follow.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, both at Brock’s Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601.

Memorials are suggested to Rebecca A. Morrison House, 400 S. Santa Fe Salina, KS 67401, which is a Hospitality Home in Salina or Cancer Council of Ellis County, 701 Riley, Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences can be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com