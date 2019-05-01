Joseph Alois Koerner, died Sunday, March 14, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. May 20 at St. Francis Xavier College.

Mary Lucille (Dillard) Henzel, 84, Oberlin, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney, Neb.

A celebration of life ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oberlin Evangelical Covenant Church.

Georgina Marie Bedore, 95, died Friday, April 19, 2019.

Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary, Wheatland Ridge, Colo.; burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.

A rosary will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.

Michael “Mike” Gebhart, 65, Ogallah, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home in Ogallah.

Services hosted by family will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Bethany Baptist Church, WaKeeney.; inurnment in Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, WaKeeney with military honors by the USMC.

There will be no visitation as cremation was chosen.

Dorothy Viola Sekavec, 93, Brownell, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Cedar Village in Ness City.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Congregational Church, Bazine; burial in Bazine Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday with family p;resent from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City.

Nelda Gayle (Heinz) Prewo, 66, Hays, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at her home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays; burial in Grainfield Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.