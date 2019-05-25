McDONALD — Ana G. (Herrera) Antholz, 78, of McDonald, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born July 24, 1940, in Alcala De Guadaira, Spain. She was a homemaker.

Ana is survived by her husband, Albert A. Antholz, of the home in McDonald; sons, Alberto, of Windsor, Colo., and Kent, of Sherman, Texas; daughters, Mercedes White, of Aurora, Colo., and Maria Hardwick, of Garden City; and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. CDT Wednesday, May 29, at Knodel Funeral Home, St. Francis.

Funeral is at 10 a.m. CDT Thursday, May 30, at Wesleyan Community Church, Bird City. Burial: in Grace Cemetery, McDonald.

Memorials: to Wesleyan Community Church, in care of Knodel Funeral Home, 202 S. Benton, St. Francis 67756.