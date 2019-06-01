Robert E. Hammersmith , 89, Gorham, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita.

He was born in Gorham to Celestine and Clara Helen (Bieker) Hammersmith. He was a 1952 graduate of Gorham High School.

He was a finish carpenter for over 40 years and spent his lifetime in the Gorham area. He was a former fire chief of the Gorham Fire District, worked for Gorham Telephone Company and Hammersmith Electric. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean Conflict.

He was a member of Russell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6240, Hays American Legion and St. Mary Catholic Church, Gorham.

Survivors include a brother, Joe Hammersmith, Gorham; three sister, Doreen Smith and husband, Mike, Centennial, Colo., Betty Froelich, Cimarron, Barb Haggerty, Lawrence; and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601, with military honors by Hays V.F.W. Post No. 9076; a private family inurnment will be in Winterset Cemetery, south of Gorham.

Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net