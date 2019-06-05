Betty Jane (Morehead) Huxman, 86, Russell, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Main Street Manor in Russell.

She was born May 21, 1933, in rural Alamota to Ward and Rose (Norton) Morehead.

She married Meril Davidson on Jan. 12, 1951. She later married Richard Dean Huxman on Oct. 9, 1955, in Goodland. She worked at Ness County Hospital, then retired from Dodge City Regional Hospital.

Survivors include two sons, Paul Huxman and Leon Huxman, both of Russell; three daughters, Lynn Huff, Nixa, Mo., Diane Stecklein, Overland Park, and Cindy Moore, Topeka,; two sisters, Bess Tucker and Tressa Neumann; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her second husband.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Fidelis Catholic Church, Victoria; graveside services will be at 2 p.m. in Arnold Cemetery.

Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell.

Memorials are suggested to Main Street Manor, Russell or Russell V.F.W. Post No. 6240 Ladies Auxiliary in care of the mortuary.