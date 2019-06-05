Shawn Michael Hynes, 41, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, as a result of a car accident in rural Saline County.

He was born June 18, 1977, in Hays. He grew up and worked in Salina and the surrounding areas.

He enjoyed to be outside, working with his hands and tinkering with just about anything and everything. He and was a jack of all trades which led him to owning and operating his own business, Hynes Painting.

Survivors include his fiancé, Sue Alverson; five sons, Tristin, Ethan, Dylan, Porter and Bradyn; his mother, Mindy Roper-Poage (Mike); his step-father, Jeff Roper (Ramona); step-mother, Izene Hynes; two sisters, Katie (Jason) and Kelly; two brothers, Jamie (Janell) and Dustin (Misty); his pet pig, Azura; and two dogs, Summer and Ollie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mike; and his grandmother, Alma Miller.

Services will be at 1 p.m. at Indian Rock Lodge in Salina followed by a private family burial in Mount Hope. Please dress casually and bring your best Shawn story to share. Cremation was chosen and there will be no visitation.

An account has been opened at First Bank Kansas for benefit of his boys. The family asks memorials be made in to the funeral home or to First Bank Kansas, 235 S Santa Fe, PO BOX 1337, Salina KS 67401 for the “Hynes Memorial Account”.

